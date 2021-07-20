West Brom news: Baggies' transfer stance regarding international ace becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to banish the memories of what was an extremely disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League by making a positive return to the Championship next month.

Ahead of his side's opening day clash with AFC Bournemouth, Baggies manager Valerien Ismael has already put his own stamp on the club's squad by securing the services of two players who know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this division.

Whilst Alex Mowatt has joined West Brom on a permanent basis, Matt Clarke's loan deal is set to run until May.

Not content with these arrivals, Ismael was recently linked with a move for an individual who has set the second-tier alight on numerous occasions during his career to date.

A report from Goal last month suggested that West Brom were keeping tabs on Liverpool winger Harry Wilson ahead of a potential swoop.

The 24-year-old is understood to be open to the possibility of leaving Anfield this summer due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

Loaned out by the Reds last season to Cardiff City, Wilson helped the Welsh side seal an eighth-place finish in the Championship standings by providing 19 direct goal contributions in 37 league appearances.

In a fresh update concerning this particular transfer pursuit, it has been revealed that West Brom are seemingly no longer in the running for the winger's signature.

According to Goal, Liverpool are reportedly looking to secure a fee believed to be in the region of £15m for Wilson this summer and are not interested in sanctioning another loan move.

It is understood that West Brom are unable to match this particular valuation and thus are set to pull out of the race for the Wales international.

Wilson could still line up in the Championship next season as Fulham are keen to seal a permanent deal as manager Marco Silva tries to assemble a squad which is capable of securing an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

1 of 15 When did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba from Juventus? 2014 2015 2016 2017

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Wilson may have gone on to make a positive impact for West Brom at The Hawthorns, the jury is out on whether he is worth £15m in the current financial climate.

With the Baggies looking to launch a push for promotion this season, it may not have been a wise long-term investment to splash the cash on an individual who has struggled for consistency at times in the top-flight as he has only managed to find the back of net on seven occasions in 31 appearances in this division.

Whereas Wilson managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Championship last season, he was less effective during the 2019/20 campaign for AFC Bournemouth as he averaged a rating of 6.52 in the Premier League.

Considering that Ismael has the likes of Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Robert Snodgrass at his disposal, there is every chance that West Brom will be able to thrive in the Championship without having to spend a considerable amount of money on another winger this summer.

Transfer News LIVE: Lokonga joins Arsenal, Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News