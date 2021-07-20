Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ask any sports fan what they do when there’s not much happening and chances are they’d tell you how they’re working on the greatest “all-time list” of all time.

WWE fans, in particular, are spoilt for choice in terms of the options they have for such lists, especially ones that focus on the greatest 50 or greatest 100 Superstars of our lifetime.

Now that John Cena, a candidate for the “GOAT” title, has returned to WWE television after appearing at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, this seems like a good time to look at Ranker’s “Greatest WWE Superstars of All Time” rankings.

As always, there are some interesting picks and agendas are very well reflected in the way that the fans have voted for their favourite wrestlers, but that's what is important to remember, these are the fans voting, not us!

50-31

50. Paige

49. Alexa Bliss

48. Becky Lynch

47. Dusty Rhodes

46. Matt Hardy

45. Chyna

44. Christian

43. Mark Henry

42. Ted DiBiase

41. Dean Ambrose

40. CM Punk

39. The British Bulldogs

38. Chris Benoit

37. Seth Rollins

36. Roman Reigns

35. Booker Huffman

34. Macho Man Randy Savage

33. Owen Hart

32. Kevin Nash

31. Scott Hall

50-31 Summary

Not much to debate here, however, considering Bliss, Paige and Lynch’s standings among the female WWE wrestlers, shouldn’t they have been further up on the charts? Lynch, in particular, is one of the most popular names in WWE, so much so that she was sixth in Twitter’s list of the Top Female Athletes in the world in 2019. Therefore, to place her at 48 seems very unfair. However, she is very early on in her WWE career, so no doubt she'll fly up this list as time passes

30-11

30. Rob Van Dam

29. Ricky Steamboat

28. AJ Styles

27. Big Show

26. Jeff Hardy

25. Batista

24. Brock Lesnar

23. Trish Stratus

22. Rey Mysterio

21. Andre the Giant

20. Bill Goldberg

19. Kurt Angle

18. Eddie Guerrero

17. Roddy Piper

16. Sting

15. Bret Hart

14. The Ultimate Warrior

13. Kane

12. Mick Foley

11. Chris Jericho

30-11 Summary

There could be a lot that’s deemed wrong here, in particularly involving Andre the Giant, Kane and Mick Foley. Surely, there’s an argument for at least two of them to be in the top 10, and almost certainly Andre can’t be named 21st in the list of all-time greats. Should he be in the top 10? Perhaps. Should he be in the top 12? Surely.

10-1

10. Randy Orton

9. Edge

8. Triple H

7. Ric Flair

6. John Cena

5. Hulk Hogan

4. Shawn Michaels

3. The Rock

2. The Undertaker

1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

10-1 Summary

There doesn’t remain a lot that’s debatable about the top 10 spots. Stone Cold at one seems very appropriate, after all, he was every kid’s hero while growing up and a true icon of the sport.

As indeed can be said of The Undertaker, The Rock and The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. What an era that was, though.

