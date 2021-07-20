John Cena, The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker: WWE's greatest Superstars ranked
Ask any sports fan what they do when there’s not much happening and chances are they’d tell you how they’re working on the greatest “all-time list” of all time.
WWE fans, in particular, are spoilt for choice in terms of the options they have for such lists, especially ones that focus on the greatest 50 or greatest 100 Superstars of our lifetime.
Now that John Cena, a candidate for the “GOAT” title, has returned to WWE television after appearing at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, this seems like a good time to look at Ranker’s “Greatest WWE Superstars of All Time” rankings.
As always, there are some interesting picks and agendas are very well reflected in the way that the fans have voted for their favourite wrestlers, but that's what is important to remember, these are the fans voting, not us!
50-31
50. Paige
49. Alexa Bliss
48. Becky Lynch
47. Dusty Rhodes
46. Matt Hardy
45. Chyna
44. Christian
43. Mark Henry
42. Ted DiBiase
41. Dean Ambrose
40. CM Punk
39. The British Bulldogs
38. Chris Benoit
37. Seth Rollins
36. Roman Reigns
35. Booker Huffman
34. Macho Man Randy Savage
33. Owen Hart
32. Kevin Nash
31. Scott Hall
50-31 Summary
Not much to debate here, however, considering Bliss, Paige and Lynch’s standings among the female WWE wrestlers, shouldn’t they have been further up on the charts? Lynch, in particular, is one of the most popular names in WWE, so much so that she was sixth in Twitter’s list of the Top Female Athletes in the world in 2019. Therefore, to place her at 48 seems very unfair. However, she is very early on in her WWE career, so no doubt she'll fly up this list as time passes
30-11
30. Rob Van Dam
29. Ricky Steamboat
28. AJ Styles
27. Big Show
26. Jeff Hardy
25. Batista
24. Brock Lesnar
23. Trish Stratus
22. Rey Mysterio
21. Andre the Giant
20. Bill Goldberg
19. Kurt Angle
18. Eddie Guerrero
17. Roddy Piper
16. Sting
15. Bret Hart
14. The Ultimate Warrior
13. Kane
12. Mick Foley
11. Chris Jericho
30-11 Summary
There could be a lot that’s deemed wrong here, in particularly involving Andre the Giant, Kane and Mick Foley. Surely, there’s an argument for at least two of them to be in the top 10, and almost certainly Andre can’t be named 21st in the list of all-time greats. Should he be in the top 10? Perhaps. Should he be in the top 12? Surely.
10-1
10. Randy Orton
9. Edge
8. Triple H
7. Ric Flair
6. John Cena
5. Hulk Hogan
4. Shawn Michaels
3. The Rock
2. The Undertaker
1. Stone Cold Steve Austin
10-1 Summary
There doesn’t remain a lot that’s debatable about the top 10 spots. Stone Cold at one seems very appropriate, after all, he was every kid’s hero while growing up and a true icon of the sport.
As indeed can be said of The Undertaker, The Rock and The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels. What an era that was, though.