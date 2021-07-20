Valorant: Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek confirms VCT Qualifiers roster

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has now confirmed the roster he will be taking into battle for the Valorant VCT Qualifiers.

Once Shroud had officially announced his retirement as a CSGO player he found a huge following on Twitch. However, long time fans of the pro gamer had hoped he would re-enter the competitive scene, and now the former Counter Strike pro will be heading up a Valorant team of his own for the upcoming VCT.

Shroud revealed recently that he was going to be taking part in the next North American open qualifier for the Valorant Champions Tour. The former CSGO player said that he was just waiting for Valorant's newest agent, KAY/O, to be made available for the tournament.

Read More: Valorant Mobile: Latest News, Release Date, Beta, Gameplay Trailer, iOS, Android and More

Shroud Names His Team

Now that the Champions Tour is getting ever closer, Shroud has confirmed who he will be taking with him into the qualifiers. Here's the full team:

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek

Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An (Apex Legends and Valorant player)

Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver (Former C9 player)

Leonardo ‘Laski’ Arroyo (Former Counter Strike turned Valorant player)

ShawnBM (Valorant content creator)

This is the first time that Shroud is heading back into the competitive gaming scene since 2017, and he has quite a formidable team joining him in the Champions tour.

The next open qualifier for the tournament starts on July 22nd and runs to the 25th. If Shroud's team are successful, they can move on to the Challengers 2 event. Challengers 2 has a $50,000 prize pool, and the wealth of experience that Shroud is taking into the Champions Tour could go a long way.

You can find all of the latest eSports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News