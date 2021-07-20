Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Maguire scored one of the best penalties ever in the Euro 2020 final earlier this month.

The defender was required to take a penalty when the match between England and Italy went to a shootout.

Maguire isn't known for his prowess from the spot but he produced an incredible spot-kick under the utmost pressure.

The Manchester United captain showed absolutely no nerves at all as he belted the ball into the top corner.

Gianluigi Donnarumma went the wrong way but he would have had absolutely no chance even if he had guessed correctly.

Maguire's penalty was so accurate and so powerful that he smashed a camera that was placed in the top corner.

One man who has scored a similar penalty before is Djibril Cisse.

The Frenchman, who played in the Premier League for Liverpool, Sunderland and QPR during his career, scored a ridiculous spot-kick for Panathinaikos.

Cisse hit the ball as hard as he could and the ball rifled into the top corner.

His penalty was so good that his penalty got stuck in the net for a few seconds.

Is Cisse's effort the best in history? Quite possibly. No goalkeeper in the world would have a prayer of saving it.

In fact, you could put three goalkeepers in the goal and they still wouldn't have been able to keep out Cisse's effort.

Cisse is now 39 years old but he hasn't hung up his boots just yet.

The striker, who turns 40 next month, joined American fourth division amateur side Panathinaikos Chicago earlier this year.

