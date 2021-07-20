Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

To the surprise of many, despite still being NXT Champion, Karrion Kross lost his main roster debut last night on Monday Night Raw to former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

It had been reported that Karrion Kross was being pencilled to get called up to the main roster soon, and the NXT Champion arrived on the red brand last night, with WWE wanted to pack the show with big moments considering it's the first Raw with fans since March 2020.

While Kross actually arriving on the main roster may not have been all that surprising, the fact that he lost to Jeff Hardy in his first match will have caught many by surprise.

Admittedly, Hardy did roll up Kross to pick up the win, so it wasn't like he dominated the NXT Champion in their match, but fans have still be caught off guard by the fact that the dominant champion was defeated in his first match.

Another thing that surprised fans about Karrion Kross' main roster debut was the fact that the 36-year-old was not accompanied to the ring by Scarlett, as he has been since his NXT debut last year.

Karrion Kross did appear on Main Event a few weeks ago without Scarlett by his side, but many thought this may have just been for the taping, expecting Scarlett to accompany Kross to the ring when he did make his main roster debut.

As noted, Kross is still the NXT Champion having defended his title successfully against Johnny Gargano on WWE NXT last week. It seems likely that WWE will have Kross appear on both WWE Raw and WWE NXT over the coming weeks until he is a full-time member of the Raw roster.

