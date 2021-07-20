Sheffield United news: Forward's future becomes clearer as Jokanovic's stance is revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the dust having now settled from what was a truly dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, Sheffield United are set to enter a new dawn under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Facing the unenviable task of trying to transform the Blades' fortunes, the Serbian will be determined to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing for promotion in the second-tier next season.

Whilst some of United's Championship rivals have managed to secure the services of a host of new players this summer, Jokanovic has yet to make his first signing.

Although there is plenty of time left in the transfer window, it would be somewhat of a shock if the club do not step up their pursuit of potential targets in the coming weeks.

Ahead of his side's opening weekend clash with Birmingham City next month, Jokanovic has made a decision regarding the future of one of the club's players.

According to the Sheffield Star, the 52-year-old is set to offer Lys Mousset another chance to prove himself for the Blades following what has been a difficult period for the forward.

The Frenchman was limited to just two starts in the top-flight last season as he failed to replicate the displays which allowed him to produce 10 direct goal contributions in 30 league appearances during the 2019/20 campaign.

Whilst part of Mousset's absence was due to a toe injury, a general lack of match fitness resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

It is understood that Jokanovic is keen to keep the forward at the club this summer as he looks to help Mousset rediscover his form.

The 25-year-old could feature for the Blades in their pre-season friendly with Doncaster Rovers later this month.

1 of 15 When did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba from Juventus? 2014 2015 2016 2017

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is safe to say that Mousset was a shadow of his former self last season, he may be boosted by Jokanovic's stance regarding his future.

Having netted a brace in the Blades' recent 3-0 victory over Europa Point, the forward will be determined to force his way into the club's starting eleven for their upcoming showdown with Birmingham.

Whereas Mousset only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 5.94 in the Premier League during the previous campaign, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in a lower division by learning from the guidance of Jokanovic.

Providing that the Blades boss is able to nail his transfer recruitment between now and the end of the window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if his side emerge as contenders for automatic promotion later this year.

Transfer News LIVE: Henderson's Liverpool future in doubt, Lokonga joins Arsenal

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News