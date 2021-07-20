Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls facing uphill battle to keep key figure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After suffering a gut-wrenching relegation from the Championship earlier this year, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to enter a new dawn under the guidance of manager Darren Moore next season.

Having opted to part ways with a host of players, the 47-year-old is now looking to assemble a squad which is capable of bringing a feel-good factor back to Hillsborough.

With three signings under his belt already, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Moore decides to swoop for some fresh faces in the coming weeks before his side face Charlton Athletic in their first League One fixture of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, before focusing on potential incomings, Wednesday may need to brace themselves for a bid for one of their key players if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Sky Sports News Transfer Centre (19/07, 12:40), Brentford and Swansea City are both eyeing up potential swoops for midfielder Barry Bannan.

It is believed that the 31-year-old could be purchased for a figure believed to be in the region of £1m due to a relegation-related clause that was included in the contract that he signed in February.

Whereas the vast majority of Wednesday's players failed to deliver the goods for the club in the Championship last season, Bannan proved to be an exception.

During the 46 league appearances that he made for the Owls,the midfielder averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.87 as he provided seven direct goal contributions in the second-tier.

As a result of his impressive displays, Bannan was named as the club's Player of the Year in May.

Providing that he decides to stay at Hillsborough, he could go on to play a pivotal role in helping his side achieve a relative amount of success in League One.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for Wednesday as losing Bannan this summer would be a huge blow.

Whilst Moore could use the money generated from the midfielder's sale to reinvest in his squad, there is no guarantee that his side will be able to push on in League One without the presence of the former Crystal Palace man.

However, with both Brentford and Swansea offering the midfielder the opportunity to play at a higher level next season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Bannan decides to call time on his stint with the Owls.

Taking this into consideration, Moore may need to draft up a list of replacements as a failure to do so could have a detrimental impact on Wednesday's fortunes.

