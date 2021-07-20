Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Leaker reveals possible Battle Pass contents

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leaks have emerged online that reveal what could possibly be included in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

The hugely successful battle royale series is making arrangements to move beyond its current intergalactic takeover which has engulfed the island at this rate.

Season 7 has kept gamers across the globe occupied as they look to suppress the alien invasion that has provided an interesting new way of playing Fortnite, but this has not stopped others from looking forward to what might be next.

In the past, we have had links that suggested that Lady Gaga, kangaroos and other animals could be included in the build-up to the current season - but some have not proved to be the case.

That being said, online reveals appear to be taking place all the time and a social media user looks to have appeared possible Battle Pass content for Season 8.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

Captured by SinX6 on YouTube, information was unveiled by Reddit user SmugMrMime, who is apparently a popular figure on the platform. He went on to suggest that he has been in contact with a leaker for some time and believes that the likes of Ariana Grande, members of the Justice League and Suicide Squad, as well as Naruto Uzumaki, are in place to appear in the Battle Pass.

It was added if the latter was to be added, he would be equipped with an explosive Kunai weapon - which is incredibly exciting for Fortnite players!

This could also mean the return of Batman to the forefront, which will raise questions regarding whether Superman will be included going forward.

Time will tell. But whatever happens, this is an intriguing insight in regards to what direction Epic Games is taking Fortnite in. Sadly, we will have to wait until at least September for official confirmation.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News