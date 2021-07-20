Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena did not pull any punches on his return to Monday Night Raw last night, calling Universal Champion Roman Reigns an "a******" before challenging the SmackDown star to a match at SummerSlam next month.

John Cena shockingly returned to WWE at the end of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night, confronting Roman Reigns after the 'The Tribal Chief' defeated Edge.

This was the first time that John Cena has appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 last year, where he lost in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Appearing on Raw the following night, Cena called Reigns an "a******" before saying that the Universal Champion is arrogant and isn't as over as he thinks he is:

"Roman Reigns is an arrogant, self-absorbed, overhyped, overprotected, overexposed gimmick who is not as over as he says he is, and that is coming from me. There is a saying, 'if you're good, you'll tell everybody. If you're good, you'll demand everyone acknowledge you.' If you're good," Cena said before the audience the asking to make some noise. "The rest of that saying is, 'If you're great, they'll tell you."

John Cena and Roman Reigns' feud in 2017 featured a lot of 'shoot' promos, and their 2021 feud seems like it will be following a similar pattern, at least if Cena's promo on Raw last night is anything to go by.

While not officially confirmed by WWE, John Cena challenged Roman Reigns to a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam next month, with the match reportedly being planned as the pay-per-view's main event by WWE.

Also during his promo last night, John Cena confirmed that he is going to be on Friday Night SmackDown this week, so expect Reigns and Cena to go face-to-face later on this week.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

