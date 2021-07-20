Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ever imagined what could be deemed the strangest fight of all time? Well, we do have a candidate.

We have a very special “off the archive” video of Conor McGregor taking on Game of Thrones’ Gregor Clegane. Yes, the 6ft 7 tall and 400lbs man better known as Hafthor Bjornsson, or Thor, or The Mountain. You get the picture.

Luckily, there was no damage done to The Notorious as both shared a good laugh at the end of the sparring session, however, it can be assumed that The Mountain didn't take it too seriously or else McGregor could have been on the receiving end of a serious hiding - as he generally is these days.

The two were happy to exchange some jabs, whilst also grappling it out with each other for over three minutes in a rather exhausting watch.

Seriously, we got tired just watching it!

But McGregor’s lucky that he’s not the one facing Hafthor Bjornsson this September in an actual competitive boxing match.

He’s set to take on Eddie Hall in what has been dubbed the heaviest boxing match in history.

For more context, Bjornsson beat Hall to the World’s Strongest Man title in 2018, a year after Hall had won it. Since then, Thor has had decent experiences in the ring, fighting 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Simon Vallily and ex-WBO European light-heavyweight champion Steven Ward in May and January respectively.

There was no result in either of the two clashes, however, Hafthor sounded pretty delighted with his display.

He said: “Simon was a good opponent to me, this was good to test my chin as well as my ability to fight in the ring against a professional. He gave me some good shots, good hooks that landed well. I was very happy with my performance.

“I promise you I’m doing everything I can to knock out Eddie Hall in September.”

We are pretty sure you are, Hafthor.

