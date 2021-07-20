Man United transfer news: Fab Romano drops major Raphael Varane update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Raphael Varane has confirmed to Real Madrid that he is keen on a move to the Premier League and has told Manchester United he would be ready to accept their contract offer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Recent reports from Sky Sports revealed that Man United have been given permission to talk to Real Madrid's Varane and are negotiating personal terms with the player over a potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The report suggested that the defender would be willing to make the move to United should an agreement be reached.

Transfer News LIVE: Lokonga joins Arsenal, Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

It now appears that Varane's proposed move to the Red Devils is edging ever closer, as the 28-year-old has told Real Madrid that he is keen to play in England's top flight.

Enter here

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Varane to Man United?

Romano claims that Varane has confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to experience the Premier League and he will respectfully wait for the club agreement.

The Italian journalist suggests that the World Cup winner wants to make the move to Man United this summer and has even indicated to the Red Devils that he'd be ready to accept their contract proposal.

Could Man United do better than Varane this summer?

It would be very hard for United to get a better defender than Varane this summer. It's not every day one of the world's best central defenders becomes available and wants to join your club.

The 28-year-old has unrivalled experience at the highest level having won 19 trophies including four Champions Leagues and a World Cup medal. His winning mentality will undoubtedly be a key attribute in the United dressing room should he make the move.

Aside from Varane's successful past, he proved last season that he is still at the top of his game as according to WhoScored he averaged 3.5 clearances per game in La Liga last term and won 2.4 aerial duels each match.

1 of 12 How many times has Raphael Varane won the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid? 4 2 5 7

Are any other Man United transfers edging closer?

Man United have been linked with making several more additions to their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, although aside from Varane's deal nothing seems imminent as it stands.

Journalist Francesc Aguilar recently confirmed that United have leapfrogged Liverpool in the race for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez this summer as his agent is in negotiations with the Red Devils over a possible transfer.

The Manchester outfit have also been linked with signing a new right-back to provide much needed competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who was the club's only senior option in that position last season.

According to Sky Sports, Man United are interested in signing Atletico's Kieran Trippier, however the Spanish champions want £43m for the England international - a fee that seems remarkably steep for a 30-year-old.

Should United get these deals over the line, it is difficult to see how they wouldn't challenge Manchester City for the Premier League's top spot next term.

News Now - Sport News