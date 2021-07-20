Tottenham transfer news: "Confirmed" interest in £22.5m star ahead of potential swap deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Tottenham are interested in signing Atalanta defender Cristian Romero this summer and could use Davinson Sanchez in a potential swap deal.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that Manchester United appreciate Atalanta's Romero, although are yet to make a proposal for the 23-year-old.

Speaking on a previous episode of the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "[It is] Not true that Manchester United made a proposal for Cristian Romero. Atalanta have not received any bid from Manchester United, so just talks in the air.

"The player is appreciated of course but there is no proposal from Manchester United."

It now appears that Tottenham are considering making a move for the Argentine and could send one of their current stars in the opposite direction.

Enter here

What has Gianluigi Longari said about Romero to Tottenham?

Journalist Longari claims that Spurs have confirmed interest in Atalanta's Romero this summer and the north London outfit would like to include a player like Davinson Sanchez as part of a swap deal.

Transfer News LIVE: Henderson's Liverpool future in doubt, Lokonga joins Arsenal

In 2019 Romero secured a move to Juventus from Genoa for a transfer fee of €26m (£22.5m) and has since been loaned out for two successive seasons. The Argentine is currently in the middle of a two-year loan spell with Atalanta.

What were Romero’s stats last season?

Romero had a successful first season at the heart of Atalanta's defence and became a mainstay in the side with 31 league appearances last term.

According to WhoScored, Romero was the fourth best performer for Atalanta in the 2020/21 Serie A campaign with a rating of 7.14. He was the standout player in their back three having won more aerial duels per game than any player in the squad with 3.6.

The Argentine also made 3.1 interceptions and 2.2 clearances each match in Italy's top flight last term, which suggests he would be a useful asset for Spurs should they sign him this summer.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Tanguy Ndombele wear for Tottenham? 23 28 21 26

Why would Romero be the perfect fit for Nuno Espirito Santo’s system?

Nuno's preferred formation is 3-4-3, a set-up that he played regularly with Wolves. Should the Portuguese manager play a similar style at Tottenham, then Romero could be the perfect fit for Nuno's system.

The 23-year-old frequently played in the middle of a back three for Atalanta in the previous campaign and as the statistics prove, he performed admirably for his side.

Romero's ability in possession could also be of interest to Nuno who may want to use the Argentine in the Conor Coady role next season due to his passing ability.

The Atalanta defender had a pass accuracy of 86.2% in Serie A last season and made 2.3 accurate long balls per game.

News Now - Sport News