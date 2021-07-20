Liverpool transfer news: £15m bid prepared for star Klopp called a "monster"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to talkSport, Brighton are planning a £15m move to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Nat Phillips?

Reports from Goal last month revealed that a host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Liverpool's Phillips this summer including Brighton, Burnley, Southampton and Newcastle.

It now appears that the Seagulls are preparing to submit an offer for the 24-year-old who became a regular for the Reds towards the end of last season.

TalkSPORT claim that Brighton are planning to make a £15m bid for Liverpool's Phillips this summer and the defender has been told that he can leave the club for an opportunity to play more regularly next term.

Enter here

Why do Brighton need to sign a centre-back?

Despite no official announcement, it appears that Ben White's proposed move to Arsenal is nearing completion, therefore a new centre-back is a must for Graham Potter.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have agreed a £50m deal to sign White from Brighton and a medical is set to take place when he returns from holiday on July 26.

Transfer News LIVE: Henderson's Liverpool future in doubt, Lokonga joins Arsenal

Potter predominantly played with a back three last season and will need to ensure he has the players at his disposal to continue with that system. Should Phillips join the South Coast side, he could partner Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster at the heart of Brighton's defence.

Is Saul Niguez's potential move to Liverpool OFF already? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Phillips?

Liverpool manager Klopp has been full of praise for Phillips and claimed that the 24-year-old is an intelligent man who is a monster in the air.

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day in October 2020, Klopp said, "He's a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything. He's not easy on the eye, he's not Messi but who cares? In the air, he's a monster!"

According to WhoScored, Phillips won 5.6 aerial duels per game in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign - considerably more than any other Liverpool player.

1 of 15 Which club did Liverpool sign Diogo Jota from? Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur Benfica Atletico Madrid

Can Liverpool afford to let Phillips leave?

Phillips was unexpectedly pivotal for Liverpool last season after all three of the Reds' first choice central defenders were ruled out for the campaign by January, going on to make 20 appearances.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all involved in pre-season training this summer and should be back in action next term. The recent addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig pushes Phillips further down the pecking order and he would potentially be fifth choice centre-back.

Despite his impact last season, Liverpool can now afford to let Phillips leave as the club are well stocked in that position and also have the likes of Ben Davies and Rhys Williams to call upon if needed.

News Now - Sport News