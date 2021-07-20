Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor might be less than two weeks removed from suffering the first back-to-back defeats of his MMA career, but it's fair to say that life is still pretty good for the UFC's biggest star.

McGregor, who turned 33 years old last week, remains in Las Vegas having suffered a broken tibia and fibula loss to Dustin Poirier earlier this month at UFC 264.

'The Notorious' underwent successful surgery on his injuries after the bout and has vowed to return to the Octagon to gain revenge on Poirier. McGregor now trails the American 2-1 in their three-fight series.

Never before in UFC history has the same fight happened on four occasions but, given the hype behind their rivalry, Poirier vs McGregor looks like it could be the exception to that rule.

McGregor, though, won't be short of ways to entertain himself as he begins what experts believe will be an extensive period of rehabilitation. Sharing a picture of his latest big-ticket purchase with his 41 million followers on Tuesday morning, the Irish superstar declared: "My Lamborghini yacht is ready".

The world's highest-paid athlete of last year (according to Forbes) had already let his supporters know that he had invested in the luxury vessel - the Tecnomar 63 - when he named the yacht as his favourite purchase he had ever made, prior to his ill-fated meeting with Poirier.

"It is ready for post-fight," said McGregor at the time of his £2.6 million buy, per The Mirror. "It is going to have a bit of work done then I am going to Italy to christen my son with my family and friends and then pick up my yacht.

"It is some vessel, I am looking forward to getting in it and razzing it around".

You can see the impressive-looking cruiser here...

As you might expect, his post on the social media platform garnered plenty of reaction.

"[A] serious spot of fishing could be done in that," joked McGregor's former SBG teammate Paddy Holohan.

"That's more than a little bit outstanding," read a further reply.

"From '60k baby' to this. You've done pretty much everything right, Mac," wrote another fan.

"This man is pretty much on top of the world," declared a final response.

Things might not be going all his own way in the Octagon as of late, but few sportspeople on the planet can match McGregor's spending power.

