EA Play Live: Major Skate YouTubers part of development for Skate 4

Electronic Arts will not be showing any footage from the upcoming Skate 4 game, however there have been some developments ahead of EA Play Live.

Skate 4 development studio Full Circle have already confirmed on the official Skate 4 Twitter account that we won't be seeing any gameplay footage when EA Play Live airs on Thursday 22nd:

‘We know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday’ Full Circle confirmed.

"It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it’s gonna take some time."

It has however now been confirmed that some prominent YouTubers in the Skate community are helping to develop the new Skate 4 game. Names such as ZexyZek, Avalanche, Skate3Tommy and pro skater turned streamer Garrett Ginner are confirmed as being part of the EA Full Circle 'player council.'

The initial teaser trailer from Full Circle showed several skaters doing MoCap (motion capture) for the new game and some very brief comments from YouTubers about the current build. There wasn't anything resembling the finished product, but developers are taking their time to make sure that the much anticipated game is as perfect as possible.

The Skate Franchise - From Xbox 360 To Current Gen

The Skate franchise helped to revolutionise the perception of what skateboarding games could be when the first game debuted on the Xbox 360. The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series had caused the boom in extreme sports games in the late nineties to early 2000s, but the player base wanted something that was less arcade-y and more geared towards the simulation genre.

Skate, Skate 2 and Skate 3 all filled that simulation niche and have proved to be ongoing cult classics. Skate 3 is still available to play via Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and mobile devices.

It's a big move from EA to bring in some of the most prominent players and streamers from the still popular Skate 3 community, as it can help lend some extra authenticity to the product.

Skate 3 was a game that came out 11 years ago, and the want for Skate 4 was absolutely massive for many, many years before EA finally announced we would be getting a new game in the series.

Check out ZexyZek's announcement below, which also shows the new teaser trailer for Skate 4:

