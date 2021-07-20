Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are making moves in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners made their first signing of the summer earlier this week as Albert Sambi Lokonga arrived in a £18m move from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Arsenal are set to complete their bolster their squad further next week.

Mikel Arteta's side have agreed a £50m fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for Ben White.

Per The Times, he will undergo a medical with the club after returning from holiday next week.

Should there be no problems, he will sign a £120,000-per-week deal with the north London giants. That is double what he earns at Brighton and will make him the sixth highest-paid player at Arsenal.

The wages of every Arsenal player has been listed below using figures provided by The Sun.

The Sun don't have updated figures for every player so other sources have been used where appropriate. Lokonga's wages are currently unknown.

21. Reiss Nelson - £15,000-per-week

20. Emile Smith Rowe - £20,000-per-week

19. Bukayo Saka - £30,000-per-week

18. Eddie Nketiah - £45,000-per-week

17. Gabriel - £50,000-per-week

16. Mohamed Elneny - £50,000-per-week

15. Calum Chambers - £50,000-per-week

14. Cedric Soares - £75,000-per-week

13. Rob Holding - £80,000-per-week

12. Pablo Mari - £85,000-per-week

11. Gabriel Martinelli - £90,000-per-week

=9. Granit Xhaka - £100,000-per-week

=9. Bernd Leno - £100,000-per-week

=7. Hector Bellerin - £110,000-per-week

=7. Kieran Tierney - £110,000-per-week (per The Athletic)



6. Ben White - £120,000-per-week (per The Times - agreed but not yet signed)

5. Nicolas Pepe - £140,000-per-week

4. Alexandre Lacazette - £182,000-per-week

3. Willian - £220,000-per-week

2. Thomas Partey - £250,000-per-week

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £350,000-per-week

Ten Arsenal players will be earning £100,000-per-week or more when White joins the club.

White will be earning a fortune at Arsenal but his wages will still be well below Willian's.

The Brazilian star earns £220,000-per-week and is Arsenal's third-highest earner.

Aubameyang is comfortably Arsenal's highest earner, ahead of Partey.

Tierney was rewarded for a strong 2020/21 season with a £110,000-per-week contract this summer.

Saka, who was so good last campaign and then featured for England in their run to the Euro 2020 final, earns 'just' £30,000-per-week.

