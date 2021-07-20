Leeds transfer news: Fresh development in chase for 41-cap long-term target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds transfer target Nahitan Nandez has moved one step closer to joining Inter Milan, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

What's the latest transfer news involving Nandez?

Leeds have renewed their interest in Nandez this summer after having a bid for the 25-year-old turned down by Cagliari last year.

They look set to miss out on signing him again this time around, as Nandez has reportedly made it clear that he wants to join Serie A champions Inter.

Now, Inter must agree a deal with Cagliari for the player, with it being claimed that they want to sign Nandez on a season-long loan initially, followed by the obligation to offer him a three-year contract in 2022.

Does the deal look to be almost done now?

It seems that the deal is moving closer to being finalised at this stage. According to the Milan-based newspaper Il Giornale via Sempre Inter, discussions are being held between Inter and Cagliari about Nandez moving to the San Siro, with Radja Nainggolan and Dalbert potentially heading in the opposite direction.

This indicates that there is a good working relationship between the two clubs, which could see Nandez complete his transfer shortly.

What positions can Nandez cover?

Nandez has shown remarkable versatility over the past 12 months at Cagliari. While the 41-cap international predominantly operated on the right flank or in central midfield, he also demonstrated his ability to play in a number of other positions.

The diminutive Uruguayan played down the left for the Sardinian outfit on several occasions, while also dropping into a defensive midfield role and even playing as a No. 10. This highlights how he can be trusted to play anywhere across the midfield.

How big a blow would this be for Leeds to miss out on Nandez?

Leeds have been linked with two Serie A midfielders this summer, as they were also pursuing Rodrigo De Paul prior to the Argentine completing his move to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

It now seems that they are going to miss out on Nandez as well, which is undoubtedly a blow for the club.

It is a clear indication of how far the club have come in recent times that they are now going after these types of players. When Marcelo Bielsa took over three years ago, Leeds were languishing in mid-table in the Championship, so they have certainly made rapid progress.

However, if they want to take the next step and push for Europe next term they need to start getting statement signings over the line rather than just chasing exciting talents but ultimately falling short in their pursuits.

With his versatility and tireless work-rate, Nandez could have been an excellent addition to Bielsa's squad but it now looks as though Leeds will have to identify another transfer target to try to sign in the coming weeks.

