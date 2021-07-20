Back 4 Blood: PC Trailer revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The talented developers of Back 4 Blood have released another trailer that showcases the impressive capabilities of PC gaming for their latest creation.

The upcoming co-op zombie shooter has been one of the most talked-about games of its kind currently on the market and has been attracting huge interest from across the globe.

This has mainly been down to the sheer amount of time it has been since Left 4 Dead 2 was launched in 2009, with many players if there would be a third edition of the successful franchise.

While it is subjective at this stage whether Back 4 Blood is that heavily-craved game, Warner Bros, the game's developers, have released more content specifically towards what they will be bringing to PC players.

Back 4 Blood PC Trailer

The new trailer was showcased on the game's official YouTube channel and illustrated the features that will be available for the PC only.

Clearly, Warner Bros are thinking about gamers that have systems with high specifications but whether this will affect those that can't support the following features, remains to be seen.

4K graphics uncapped framerate : This will ensure the smoothest possible gaming experience and entirely customisable options to ensure that each system can benefit from that.

: This will ensure the smoothest possible gaming experience and entirely customisable options to ensure that each system can benefit from that. NVIDIA DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling is an ingenious AI performance package that vastly improves graphic performance, making it more integral and flexible than ever before.

Deep Learning Super Sampling is an ingenious AI performance package that vastly improves graphic performance, making it more integral and flexible than ever before. Ultrawide & multi-monitor support: Wide-screen gaming monitors have really become a trend in recent years and the developers have identified them by providing the visual definitions that will benefit them, as well as dual-screen setups.

Wide-screen gaming monitors have really become a trend in recent years and the developers have identified them by providing the visual definitions that will benefit them, as well as dual-screen setups. Cross-play: We were aware of this already, but in case you were unsure, cross-platform gaming will be included in B4B.

Warning: the video below is age-restricted.

Back 4 Blood will be released on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

