Is there Cross Play On Destiny 2?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 is a game adored by many in the gaming community, but many are wondering whether the game is cross platform.

The game is already in its 14th season, and this proves how much of a success it has been. It also has weekly challenges which highlights how much content there is for players to access.



Read More: Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Weekly Challenges



Many games were not cross platform when they first were made and instead they allowed cross play after release. There are many gamers out there who want to know if Destiny 2 have done the same.

Is Destiny 2 Cross Platform?

Despite being released all the way back in 2017, Destiny 2 is currently not a game that currently has cross-play. However, this does not mean it will never be a feature.



The game is available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, so this news leaves many players frustrated that they cannot play with their friends on platforms different to them.

However there is some positive news for the gaming community. Back at the end of May 2021, Destiny 2 did release a cross play beta of the game to test if it was able to work well if all gamers could play together.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News