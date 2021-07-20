Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena isn't going to be working a part-time schedule now that he is back in WWE, as the company has announced that Cena will be appearing on 15 shows this summer, one of which will be SummerSlam on August 21.

After returning at Money in the Bank and appearing on Monday Night Raw last night, WWE has announced that the 'Summer of Cena' is underway, confirming that the former World Champion will be appearing at the following events over the next month or so:

- Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

- Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

- Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

- Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

- Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

- Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

- Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

- Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

- Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

- Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

- Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

- Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

- Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

- Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not John Cena is going to be wrestling on any of the shows listed above, or if the Fast and Furious 9 star is just going to be appearing for promo segments.

On last night's episode of Raw, Cena challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam next month. While not officially confirmed, it looks like fans will have at least one John Cena match to get excited for.

You can watch the next few weeks worth of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDowns, which are all set to see appearances from John Cena, live in the UK on BT Sport.

