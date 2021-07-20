Man United transfer news: Big update emerges on Solskjaer's goalkeeper plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Dean Henderson is expected to fight for his place at Manchester United after the club rejected a loan offer for the goalkeeper earlier this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Dean Henderson?

Reports from Football Insider last month claimed that Man United are prepared to listen to offers for Henderson as the club's coaches were not impressed with the goalkeeper's attitude.

The report suggested that he's said to be a 'big time Charlie' behind the scenes which has not gone down well with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it appears that United have had a change of heart and are now set to retain Henderson for the coming campaign.

Did United reject an offer for Henderson?

The Athletic claim that Man United rejected an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer after the Premier League outfit made a loan enquiry about the 24-year-old.

The report suggests that the Manchester outfit firmly rebuffed Wolves' attempts to sign Henderson and sources say that he's expected to remain at Old Trafford for the 2021/22 season.

Recent reports from Football Insider also revealed that AC Milan were preparing a bid for the England international, however talk of that transfer has diminished.

According to Salary Sport, Henderson is currently earning a weekly wage of £120,000 and his deal is set to expire in June 2025.

Will United keep both Henderson and De Gea?

The Athletic reveals that the Red Devils are preparing to go into the 2021/2022 campaign with both David De Gea and Henderson in their goalkeeping ranks, with the pair seemingly set to continue to fight for their first team place as they did in the previous campaign.

The report also mentioned that immediately after United's Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, De Gea gave some the impression that he wanted to leave the club, although the Spaniard has since made clear to Solskjaer of his desire to stay.

Who should be United’s No.1?

Whilst neither managed to cement themselves as the first choice 'keeper for Solskjaer last season, Henderson was probably the more impressive of the two over the course of the campaign.

According to FBRef, Henderson achieved a higher save percentage than De Gea in the Premier League last term with 76%, compared to just 67.1% for the 30-year-old.

The England international is also considerably younger than the Spaniard at 24 and should he get more of an opportunity to impress for United next season, he could become the club's first choice for the foreseeable future.

Solskjaer must make a decision on his first choice goalkeeper by the start of the season as uncertainty between the sticks is never helpful and could make the side nervy in the backline.

