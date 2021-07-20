Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2005 Champions League final remains one of the greatest football matches in history.

It was Liverpool and AC Milan who locked horns in Istanbul and the English side were the team who eventually emerged victorious in the Turkish capital.

Milan stormed into a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to an early header from Paolo Maldini and a brilliant brace from Hernan Crespo.

But as we all know, the Italian side's three-goal advantage was wiped out in the space of five incredible second half minutes.

Steven Gerrard got the ball rolling for Liverpool in the 54th-minute, the all-action midfielder's looping header beating Dida in the Milan goal.

Haaland to Chelsea Update | The Done Deal Show (Football Terrace)

Vladimir Smicer then made it 3-2 just two minutes later, before Xabi Alonso equalised in the 59th-minute from close-range after his tame penalty had been saved.

It was an incredible comeback from Liverpool and Rafael Benitez's side then held their nerve in the shootout.

Serginho, Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko all missed their penalties to hand the Reds a 3-2 victory in the shootout and their fifth European Cup.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek was the hero of the hour, especially after he had somehow prevented Shevchenko from scoring in extra-time with an outrageous double save.

However, the manner in which Dudek saved one of the penalties is almost unbelievable to watch in the present day.

Footage posted to Twitter shows just how ridiculously far the Pole was off his line before Pirlo took his penalty and you can check out the video for yourself below.

Dudek vs Pirlo

That's pretty bonkers, right? These days, goalkeepers are ruthlessly punished for straying a centimetre off of their line.

Of course, the rule stating that shot-stoppers must remain on their line before a penalty is taken was not in place back in 2005.

Nevertheless, the footage above is still pretty crazy to watch and it wasn't the only time Dudek charged off his line during the shootout either.

He did the exact same to Kaka, but the Brazilian was able to stay calm and find the back of the net.

Dudek vs Kaka

Maybe the rule keeping goalkeepers on their lines before the opposing player makes contact with the ball is a good thing after all...

