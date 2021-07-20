Daily Digest: Hege Riise says Team GB can “absolutely” win women’s football Olympic gold

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Hege Riise thinks Team GB can “absolutely” win Olympic gold, Marc Skinner is tipped to become the new manager of Manchester United, and the Norwegian women’s beach handball team is fined for refusing to wear bikini bottoms.

Hege Riise says Team GB can “absolutely” win Olympic gold

Team GB head coach Hege Riise has claimed Team GB can “absolutely” win gold in the women’s football competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The British side kick off the women’s football tournament tomorrow against Chile, before taking on their remaining Group E opponents Japan and Canada. Although the team only managed to squeeze in one warm-up game before the Olympics, Riise told The Times she was still confident. “The chemistry within the players is excellent,” she said.

Twelve teams will be contesting the women’s football tournament, including the United States, who are four-time Olympic gold medallists. Defending champions Germany are absent after failing to qualify.

Marc Skinner tipped to become Manchester United manager

Telegraph Sport has reported Manchester United Women are hoping to appoint Marc Skinner as their new manager. The 38-year-old was at the helm of Birmingham City from 2016 to 2019, before moving to the United States to take charge of Orlando Pride.

There is reportedly some way to go before a deal is finalised, but the Manchester United players are said to be excited at the prospect of working with Skinner.

The Red Devils have been without a manager since Casey Stoney stepped down at the end of last season. The former Lionesses defender said her resignation was an “incredibly tough decision” but she felt it was “right to take some time away.”

Vilde Bøe Risa signs for Manchester United

In more news from the Red Devils, Norwegian midfielder Vilde Bøe Risa has signed a contract with Manchester United until the 2022/23 season, with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old has spent the majority of her playing career in Norway and Sweden, with spells at Arna-Bjørnar, Göteborg FC and Sandviken respectively. She has 37 caps for her country, including five appearances at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

“I’m happy to be here, at such a big club that I have grown up supporting,” Bøe Risa said. “Manchester United is huge in Norway so to be able to come here and play for the team now is a dream come true.

“I am really looking forward to playing in the WSL and I want to help the team as much as I can in qualifying for the Champions League. I’m also excited to get to know my new team-mates and, of course, I hope I can see the fans in the stadium soon too.”

Norwegian women’s beach handball team fined for refusing to wear bikini bottoms

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team were fined €1,500 (£1,295) after refusing to wear bikini bottoms during the European Beach Handball Championships.

The team asked to play in shorts rather than the conventional bikini bottoms, claiming the bikini bottoms made them feel unnecessarily sexualised and uncomfortable when they were on their periods.

Organisers rejected the request from Norway, citing European Handball Federation (EHF) regulations which require female players to wear bikini bottoms with a side width “of a maximum of 10 centimetres.”

In the end, Norway wore shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain at the weekend. They were fined by the EHF for their “improper clothing.”

ECB embroiled in gender pay dispute over The Hundred

Telegraph Sport has reported many of the female players set to compete at The Hundred are disappointed at a failure from cricket’s governing body to support part-time players unable to work their regular jobs during the tournament.

The majority of players in each of the eight teams are professional, but a minority are not and work part-time. They have found it difficult to balance their jobs with competing at The Hundred due to COVID-19 regulations, with some cricketers having to ask for time off to play in the tournament. One player was reportedly forced to decide between playing in The Hundred and leaving her job.

The Hundred gets underway at The Oval tomorrow when the Oval Invincibles take on Manchester Originals.

