New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo and sporting director Fabio Paratici finally appear to have jump-started their side's transfer activity with a major deal looking imminent.

Per a tweet from renowned transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday afternoon, the North London side are in the final stages of agreeing a swap deal with Sevilla that would see highly-rated Spanish youngster Bryan Gil become a Spurs player.

In return, Tottenham's Erik Lamela would move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, with the La Liga outfit also receiving a reported fee of around £21 million.

Who is Tottenham target Bryan Gil?

A fixture of Spain's international youth teams at every applicable level for a number of years, Gil is a technically-gifted winger with sublime ball control. His ability to leave defenders trailing in his wake, in particular, is likely to make him a big hit with Spurs fans.

It was a loan spell at troubled Eibar last season that really saw Gil begin to make his mark in senior football. With a return of three goals and four assists from out wide, Gil was one of the relegated outfit's better performers for the campaign.

While Gil's form couldn't save doomed Eibar, it did catch the eye of Spain boss Luis Enrique, who handed the 20-year-old his first full international cap against Greece back in March. Gill has since collected a further two caps.

Although he was not a part of his country's run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, the 20-year-old will represent Spain at this summer's Olympic Games - potentially delaying his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if the deal does go through as planned.

Bryan Gill: 'The Little Cruyff'

Not least because of their similar playing styles and appearances, Gil has been nicknamed after Dutch great Johan Cruyff. It's high praise indeed, but perhaps not without merit.

Cruyff burst on to the international scene for the Netherlands in 1966 at the age of 19 - just a few months younger than Gil was when he made his bow for Spain.

Now, we don't want to compare the two men's skills directly. However, as you will see from the YouTube compilation below, Gil certainly has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

In parting company with Lamela, Spurs will be saying goodbye to a man who has flattered to deceive throughout much of his eight years with the club. If Gil can live up to even a small portion of his potential, Tottenham could have an exceptional new addition on their hands.





