Birmingham City transfer news: Blues weighing up swoop for international shot-stopper

Following an encouraging end to the previous campaign in the Championship, Birmingham City have made a swift start to their summer transfer window.

Having recently secured the services of Tahith Chong and Juan Familia-Castillo, Blues manager Lee Bowyer opted to draft in another Premier League prospect yesterday.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Dion Sanderson is set to feature for Birmingham in the Championship next season after joining the club on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With his side set to kick-off their campaign next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Bowyer opts to make any further alterations to his squad.

Despite being linked with a move for Marcus Bettinelli earlier this week, Birmingham could be about to switch their attention to swooping for another goalkeeper who has also featured at this level during his career.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues have reportedly entered the race for Bailey Peacock-Farrell's signature.

Whilst it is unlikely that a permanent switch could be on the cards, Birmingham may be able to bring in the Burnley keeper on a loan deal.

Peacock-Farrell is expected to fall further down the pecking order at Turf Moor following the Clarets' decision to sign Wayne Hennessey.

Whereas Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be interested in signing the keeper, it is understood that Burnley may be keen to send him to a club who are playing in a higher division.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped on 23 occasions by Northern Ireland, saw his game-time limited last season due to the presence of Nick Pope as he only made eight appearances in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Neil Etheridge established himself as Birmingham's first-choice keeper during the previous campaign, Peacock-Farrell may be forced to watch on from the sidelines if he opts to make the move to St Andrew's.

Although the shot-stopper did make 40 appearances at this level for Leeds United before joining Burnley in 2019, he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.59 during his most recent Championship campaign.

Whereas this is a slightly better total than what Etheridge achieved for the Blues last season (6.53), Peacock-Farrell could find it more beneficial to move to a team who can guarantee him regular first-team football next season instead of fighting for position at Birmingham.

If Bowyer is indeed looking to bolster his options in this position, he may need to switch his focus to drafting in an individual who is willing to provide cover for Etheridge.

