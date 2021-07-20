Portsmouth news: Danny Cowley casts eye over 23-year-old ahead of potential swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs last season, Portsmouth will be determined to push on under the guidance of manager Danny Cowley later this year.

Having opted to part ways with a plethora of players, the 42-year-old is now looking to build a squad which is capable of setting the third-tier alight during the upcoming campaign.

Cowley recently followed up the signings of Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Liam Vicent and Gavin Bazunu by sealing a deal for Kieron Freeman.

The full-back, who is also capable of playing as a right-midfielder, signed an initial two-year contract at Fratton Park earlier this month which includes an option for the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Whilst there has been somewhat of a lull in transfer activity at the club since Freeman's arrival, Portsmouth are currently casting their eye over a player who has previously featured at League One level.

According to The News, Pompey have handed a trial to Coventry City defender Brandon Mason ahead of a potential loan move.

The left-back featured as a substitute in Portsmouth's pre-season match-up with Bristol City earlier today as he looks to impress Cowley.

Following Coventry's promotion to the Championship last year, Mason would have been hoping to become a mainstay in the club's starting eleven.

However, the 23-year-old was loaned out by the club to St Mirren after featuring for the Sky Blues in a League Cup clash with Gillingham.

During his time in Scotland, Mason was limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions as he failed to make a lasting impression at The SMISA Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a wise decision by Cowley to offer Mason a trial before committing to a switch as he will able to see first-hand whether the defender will be good enough to feature for Pompey next season.

Certainly no stranger to life in the third-tier, the defender has made 36 appearances in this division during his career and thus will know exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

If Mason is able to showcase his talent, Cowley ought to seal a deal for him as the former Watford man could go on to play a key role in Portsmouth's promotion push later this year.

Furthermore, Mason's arrival may force fellow left-back Lee Brown to step up his performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on Pompey's fortunes.

