Leeds transfer news: Bielsa wants "unique" star at Elland Road

Leeds are eyeing up a move for Wolves forward Adama Traore, as reported by 90min.

What's the latest transfer news on Traore?

Traore reportedly wants to leave Wolves this summer and has been unsettled at Molineux for some time. This led to Leeds' director of football Victor Orta speaking to Wolves back in January about Traore's availability.

Leeds' advances were knocked back, but it has now emerged that Wolves are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old during the current transfer window. This could see the Yorkshire-based club return for Traore, with it being reported that Marcelo Bielsa is a massive fan of the winger.

What were Traore's stats in 2020/21?

After having a mightily impressive 2019/20 campaign when he registered 13 goal involvements in the top-flight, Traore's numbers dipped significantly last year.

The six-cap international managed just two goals and three assists in the league, as Wolves finished the season in a disappointing 13th place.

However, he did still produce some eye-catching statistics. As per WhoScored, he completed 153 successful dribbles - none of his teammates recorded more than 64. Furthermore, Traore also delivered 55 key passes. Only Pedro Neto (61) bettered this number.

What's been said about Traore?

Back in March, following a game against Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Traore by claiming that his pace was "undefendable in moments."

Meanwhile, Traore's manager at the time, Nuno Espirito Santo, hailed the attacker by saying that he has an incomparable skill set.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Nuno said: "Adama is unique, he’s very special. He’s so special, so unique, that you always want the best to happen to him.

"Adama is unique, I repeat, when I say unique I say unique all over football. There is no player like Adama."

What would Traore add to Leeds' attack?

Leeds were a joy to watch going forwards last term as they netted 62 league goals, meaning that they outscored Chelsea and Arsenal. Improving their front line won't be easy. Yet Traore might be able to do just that.

His explosive pace and dribbling ability could give opponents something else to worry about, and he could complement the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison well, who provided a combined total of 17 assists in 2020/21.

Traore's final ball might be questionable given that he only got three assists himself last season, but his number of key passes suggests that he can actually create chances for his teammates - they just need to be finished off.

In Patrick Bamford, Leeds have a prolific goalscorer who managed to find the net 17 times in the league in the season just gone, so Traore could enjoy playing alongside him, and may finally get the rewards for his hard work if he does move to Elland Road.

