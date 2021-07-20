Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tai Tuivasa has hit out at "eyeguy" Greg Hardy for accusing him of doing the "chicken dance" during their fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Hardy aimed a dig at Tuivasa after he was knocked out cold by the 28-year-old Australian in their main-card bout at the T-Mobile Arena earlier this month.

The 32-year-old American posted a picture of him posing with former NFL star Chad Johnson to his official Instagram account on Monday accompanied by the following caption: “Some pics from the trenches wit @ochocinco Great fight week just gotta finish the week off next time. Met him in the middle and had him doing the chicken dance. Just got to [sic] eager.”

The former American football defensive end continued to reference his most recent setback in a series of posts on social media.

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "Been chasing this legendary status since I was a child. Not stopping now. enjoy the show cause it’s back to the lonely ass lab. (I greet the with a smile and open arms)."

But 'Bam-Bam' was having none of this, however, pointing out that Hardy was the one left lying flat on the canvas, and referenced his domestic violence case.

In a response to the self-styled 'Prince of War', he posted: "Chicken dance bruuuh hahaha imma leave this here and let you fink about some fings ok ! Or I’ll come there and smack your other eye you eyeguy talk to much end up on your back I’m a man I hit back uce."

He added: "Ok I’m putting my phone away now !!! But don’t talk s--- after I already f----- you up !!! Can meet up whenever wherever my bred."

Tuivasa wasn't the only UFC fighter to slam Hardy as top British prospect Jack Shore also weighed in on the former California Panthers Pro Bowler.

The Welshman commented: "Lights out", followed by an astonished face emoji.

Speaking after the fight, Tuivasa admitted that Hardy had 'rocked' him with a good shot, but believes he has turned over a new leaf in his fighting career.

“I was rocked, he touched me, and yeah, I felt it and I knew to take a couple of steps back," he said.

"I think the old me would’ve thrown some bombs, but I feel like I’m maturing in this game.”

