Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia welcomed a fight with Floyd Mayweather's protégé Gervonta Davis on Monday.

Last month, Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, stopped the previously unbeaten Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs), also 26, of San Antonio, Texas, to win the WBA (Regular) super-lightweight title.

The 33-year-old Garcia, who has not fought since beating Jesse Vargas in February 2020, is currently back in training as he plots a boxing comeback in 2021.

When asked by boxing reporter Rainbow Alexander if he'd be interested in fighting Davis, Garcia replied via FightHype: “I think so, I mean he’s exciting, he’s strong, and he’s got a lot of fans, man, he’s very popular."

Garcia continued by saying that he was really impressed by his performance against Barrios but insists that he didn't have it all his own way.

"It was a good matchup, a good fight," Garcia added, saying that he felt the fight was competitive. "Barrios was fighting very well, I think he won probably the first four rounds, five, four out out of five rounds, something like that.

"He was boxing very well, I know the scorecards weren't reflecting that, but he was putting in a good performance.

"Tank showed his power, his strength, you know, landed some good shots, made some adjustments, started getting closer, closing the gap, and that's when he started hurting Barrios and he took care of business."

However, Garcia admits that Tank's power could prove to be a problem at super-lightweight.

"Tank showed that he's got the power to hurt, you know, guys even at 140, so, you know, he did real good, congratulations, congratulations to Tank," he said. "He made the right adjustments and then secured the fight and won.

"Barrios being so much taller and with the longer reach, you know, it took him maybe a few rounds, I said I think four rounds, maybe five.

"But he started closing the gap and once he figured out the gap, the right timing, the right range, started turning it up and did some damage."

