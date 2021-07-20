Wolves transfer news: Star compared to Inzaghi set for Molineux exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Express have revealed that Wolves are ready to sell their striker Patrick Cutrone this summer, amid interest from Sampdoria.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cutrone?

Cutrone has previously featured in Serie A for AC Milan and Fiorentina. He could now be set to play for a third Italian club as Sampdoria are keen on signing the 6 foot forward.

Sampdoria have already begun talks with Wolves over bringing Cutrone back to his homeland, and the Premier League club are reportedly ready to cut their losses by allowing the 23-year-old to leave the Midlands in the current transfer window.

What is Cutrone's record at Wolves?

Wolves signed Cutrone for £15.5m plus bonuses from AC Milan in 2019, with the youngster appearing to be an exciting addition to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.

However, the attacker only managed to score twice in 12 league appearances before he was loaned out to Fiorentina in January 2020. He returned to the club briefly at the start of this year, but was limited to just four matches prior to joining Valencia on a temporary basis.

In total, Cutrone has played 28 times for Wolves in all competitions, and he has found the net on just three occasions.

Will a total agreement be reached TODAY over Raphael Varane? Find out on The Football Terrace...

Who has Cutrone been compared to?

There is a reason that Wolves spent a significant amount of money on Cutrone two years ago. The striker had burst onto the scene in the 2017/18 season when he netted 10 times in 28 league appearances.

His finishing instincts led to him being compared to a former Milan legend by Luca Antonini in 2018, who featured 11 times for the Rossoneri during his lengthy career.

Antonini spoke in glowing terms about Cutrone, and was quoted by The Sun as saying: "He is proving that he deserves a starting spot within Milan's lineup.

"He is young and the club certainly have to give him a shot.

"Milan heavily invested on players like Kalinic and Andre Silva but it's Cutrone who is in top shape. He only needs one ball and he scores.

"He is so young so it's not the moment to compare him to other past players but he reminds a lot of Pippo Inzaghi."

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Are Wolves making the right decision in letting Cutrone go?

Cutrone may have reminded Antonini of Inzaghi three years ago, but he has struggled to follow in his footsteps ever since.

While Inzaghi won two Champions League trophies with Milan and the World Cup with Italy in his illustrious career, Cutrone has moved from club to club in recent years without having much success at all.

It could be argued that Wolves should have given Cutrone more of a chance in the first place instead of loaning him out less than six months after he arrived in England.

However, Cutrone has had opportunities to impress at Fiorentina and Valencia in the meantime but has failed to take them - he scored just five goals in 41 appearances for the two teams combined.

Therefore, it does seem that Cutrone has lost his way, so it appears to be a sensible move on Wolves' part to move him on this summer.

News Now - Sport News