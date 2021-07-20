Everton transfer news: Toffees remain keen on 22-year-old "winner"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are still interested in Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dalot?

The Toffees are looking to bring in a right-back this summer, and they have identified a number of targets for the position.

Dalot is described by The Athletic as a player of interest - although there are other options on their radar including PSV and Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries.

Everton were also keen on the Portuguese international last summer, and they shortlisted him as a potential signing but they stopped short of making a formal bid.

12 months on, Dalot appears to be a figure still in the thoughts at Goodison, although it remains to be seen whether he'll become a serious target for the club this summer.

What were Dalot's stats in 2020/21?

After failing to make a single league appearance for United in the opening weeks of the 2020/21 season, Dalot was sent out on a season-long loan to AC Milan in early October.

The 22-year-old received far more game time in Italy, making 21 Serie A appearances for the European giants across the course of the campaign. He chipped in with two goal contributions, including scoring a fine goal during a 2-0 win against Hellas Verona in March.

He also played his part during Milan's run to the Europa League round of 16, as he registered a goal and two assists before Stefano Pioli's men were knocked out by Dalot's parent club, United.

Will a total agreement be reached TODAY over Raphael Varane? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What did Pioli say about Dalot?

Dalot impressed on the pitch at Milan, and his attitude when he didn't play was also exemplary, according to Pioli.

Speaking in April after Dalot provided an assist against Parma just a week on from being left out of Milan's previous league match, Pioli praised the defender's professionalism.

Speaking to Milan TV as quoted by Milan News, Pioli said: “I’m very happy with Dalot because he knew for two days that I was going to choose Kalulu, but he’s a winner because he trained at 105% instead of whining. It’s beautiful behaviour and a beautiful example for everyone, I had no doubt that he would do well given the way he prepared."

1 of 15 Who did Everton beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign? Liverpool Leeds United Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Should Everton firm up their interest in Dalot?

Everton need to bring in a right-back this summer to compete with Seamus Coleman next season, as the Irishman is set to turn 33 in October. Dalot could be just the player to fill this role.

At 22, Dalot is 10 years younger than Coleman but has already played for three top European clubs in Porto, United and Milan. Therefore, he has built up plenty of experience in a relatively short space of time.

However, he needs to find a club where he can cement himself as a regular starter, as he has been on the fringes of the starting XI at his previous teams.

With Coleman arguably past his best now, Dalot could get the chance at Everton to get consistent playing time, which should allow him to grow in confidence and start to show his true potential.



Bearing that in mind, he could prove to be a shrewd long-term investment for the Toffees. But whether interest in the player will develop into something more serious over the course of the transfer window still remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News