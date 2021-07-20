Liverpool transfer news: "Phenomenal" star could return to Anfield this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are interested in re-signing former Red Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Philippe Coutinho?

Konur claims that Liverpool want to bring Barcelona maestro Coutinho back to Anfield this summer after he left the club for a reported £142m in January 2018. The Brazilian is reportedly pleased with the interest from his former side.

The journalist also suggests that the Reds' Merseyside rivals Everton have been trying to persuade the 29-year-old to move to Goodison Park for some time.

What has Roberto Firmino said about Coutinho?

Last year Liverpool's Firmino waxed lyrical over the ability of his compatriot claiming that the Brazilian playmaker has magical powers and is an unbelievable player.

In October 2020, Firmino told FIFA.com, "[Coutinho's] He’s phenomenal. You simply can’t say that he’s not a magician. He has magical powers. He produces plays that don’t exist, that you couldn’t make up. You always have to watch replays of his plays to understand what he’s done.

"He’s an unbelievable player. It was a pleasure to play with him at Liverpool, and it’s a pleasure to play with him for the Seleção. I’m a huge fan of his. He’s one of the very best players in the world."

According to Transfermarkt, Coutinho has netted 18 goals and registered 11 assists in 63 appearances for his national side. He was also part of the Brazil squad that won the Copa America in the 2018/19 season.

How many goals did Coutinho score for Barcelona last season?

The 29-year-old hardly featured for the Spanish giants last term and struggled to force his way into Barcelona's starting XI.

The Brazilian made just 14 appearances for the Catalan club in the 2020/21 season, contributing only three goals and two assists. He played a total of 792 minutes for his side.

According to Transfermarkt, the playmaker struggled with injuries last term hence the lack of gametime, as he was sidelined for 37 games this season - equating to 220 days out of action.

Coutinho's lack of gametime and form should be a major red flag for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would even want him back considering the player reportedly declared himself injured to force a move away from Anfield previously.

Would Coutinho be good enough to get into Liverpool’s starting XI?

Arguably not.

Whilst Coutinho's limited appearances last season suggest he isn't good enough to be part of Barcelona's team, he could also find it difficult to get into Liverpool's current side.

Klopp predominantly played a 4-3-3 formation last term and deployed a workmanlike midfield trio that were often needed to cover at full-back due to the marauding runs from Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Brazilian would struggle to perform in this role due to the defensive demands of the position and therefore may only be capable of playing on the left-wing for the Reds.

However, Sadio Mane has nailed down that spot in recent seasons with 218 appearances now under his belt for Liverpool. Last year's arrival of Diogo Jota means Liverpool are well stocked there and suggests the Brazil international isn't a necessary addition.

