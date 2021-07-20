Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday evening, Real Madrid Legends defeated Barcelona Legends 3-2 out in Israel.

Goals from Pedro Munitis, Alfonso Perez and Ruben de la Red sealed victory for Los Blancos in a rather unique clasico.

Both teams were littered with legendary figures for the game, particularly Barcelona.

Rivaldo, Javier Saviola, Deco and Ronaldinho all lined up for the Blaugrana, with the latter of those four netting the game's opening goal.

The Brazilian icon fired home from the penalty spot in the first half and straight after doing so, he produced his trademark celebration.

Ronaldinho scores from the penalty spot

Oh how we've missed seeing a smiling Ronaldinho on a football pitch.

That brilliantly-taken spot kick was far from the Brazilian's only highlight in the first half of proceedings as well.

At one point, the 41-year-old proved he's still got it with the ball at his feet in open play, the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year rolling back the years against Barcelona's biggest rival.

Ronaldinho picked up the ball just outside the area, drove past some defenders and fired a shot at goal - only to see it agonisingly bounce back off the upright.

But despite the fact the powerful shot failed to ripple the back of the net, it was still a moment of magic from a player who made many of us fall in love with the sport.

As such, we're going to enjoy every single second of it and we advise you to do the same.

Ronaldinho rolls back the years

That really is vintage Ronaldinho.

In his professional playing days, he was a truly unique talent, a footballer who was able to combine freestyler-esque skill moves with world-class output.

Ronaldinho made 207 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions and in that time, he netted 94 goals and contributed 71 assists.

He's one of the all-time greats and there can't be many football fans in the world who didn't crack a smile after watching him produce some magic out in Israel.

