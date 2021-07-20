Man United transfer news: "Genuine" interest in midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants at Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are in the mix to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer and Bruno Fernandes is very keen for him to join.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ruben Neves?

Reports from The Times last month claimed that Arsenal have begun work on a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

The Athletic previously suggested that Neves could be available for £35m, which is around the figure that Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay for the midfielder.

It now appears that Man United are also in the hunt for the Portugal international's signature.

Enter here

What has Dean Jones said about Neves to Man United?

Jones claims that United’s pursuit of the Wolves midfielder is genuine and despite Arsenal being the most active party, the Red Devils are still in the conversation to sign him.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “I’m told that the Neves pursuit is genuine and while Arsenal are definitely the most active in that transfer in trying to get it over the line, United are still in the conversation.”

Transfer News LIVE: Spurs/Sevilla swap deal, Henderson's Liverpool future in doubt

The journalist also suggests that United maestro Fernandes is very keen for his compatriot to join the club this summer.

He added, “Bruno Fernandes is particularly obviously very keen for Neves to come and join and I think the club are aware of that.”

To hear what Jones said in full about Neves' future, check out the video below...

What were Neves’ stats for Wolves last season?

Wolves struggled to match their high standards of recent campaigns as they came 13th in the Premier League last term, after ending the previous two seasons in seventh place.

According to WhoScored, Neves was Wolves' best performing player in the league last term with a rating of 6.81. The tenacious midfielder made 2.4 tackles per game and 1.8 interception each match - the second most of anyone in Wolves' squad.

Neves' efforts in the final third didn't go unnoticed as in 36 appearances he scored five goals, making him the top scorer for the club in England's top flight.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Why does Bruno Fernandes want to play alongside Neves?

Neves is a familiar face for United's star man as the pair have previously played alongside each other for their national team. They were also both included in Portugal's European Championship squad this summer.

The Wolves midfielder averaged 41.1 short passes per league game last term and has the natural passing quality to find Fernandes with the ball in dangerous areas from deep.

Should Neves join United ahead of the new season, he may settle into the side relatively quickly as he's already well-acquainted with their chief playmaker.

News Now - Sport News