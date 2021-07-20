Arsenal quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Gunners players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign which culminated in an eighth-place finish in the Premier League standings, Arsenal will be determined to push on under the guidance of Mikel Arteta later this year.

Having already bolstered his squad this summer by sealing deals for Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Spaniard may opt to draft in some more fresh faces before his side's opening day clash with Brentford on August 13th.

Lokonga was officially announced as an Arsenal player yesterday after the club opted to spend a fee believed to be in the region of £17.2m to secure his services from Anderlecht.

Set to wear the number 23 shirt next season, it will be intriguing to see whether the midfielder is able to follow in the footsteps of Sol Campbell who delivered a plethora of stunning displays in this particular kit.

Fellow central-midfielder Thomas Partey is set to switch his jersey for the upcoming campaign following a mixed debut season at the Emirates Stadium.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the Ghana international will wear the number five shirt for the Gunners after featuring in the number 18 kit earlier this year.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your Arsenal knowledge by asking you to match up these past & present stars with their respective shirt numbers.

Will you be able to get 12 out of 12?

Get involved below and then share your scored with fellow Gunners fans!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Bukayo Saka wear for Arsenal? 11 8 7 9

