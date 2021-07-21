Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's now been eight years since Manchester United won the Premier League title.

The Red Devils' last triumph came way back in 2012/13 under the leadership of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

That season was the Scotsman's last in charge of United and it capped off the most incredible era in the club's illustrious history.

Ferguson won the Premier League 13 times in his 26-year stint in Manchester, a record that no other manager will equal or surpass for centuries.

Sadly for United fans, no manager in the past eight years has been able to replicate even one of Ferguson's league successes.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (so far) have all tried and failed to win the Premier League with the Red Devils.

However, despite the quartet's failure to secure English football's biggest prize, United are still streets ahead of the rest in the all-time Premier League table.

They're currently 236 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners now just eight clear of Chelsea.

Let's take a look at talkSPORT's table in full...

The all-time Premier League table

Despite winning three of the last four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City are only one point clear of seventh-place Everton.

City's position is understandable, though, given that they spent a number of years outside the Premier League.

Amazingly, 443 of their points have come in Guardiola's five seasons at the club so far - which is just absurd really.

Tottenham sit 180 points ahead of the Citizens, with Liverpool making up the rest of the top six.

So there you have it, United are well clear of every single other team in the division and no one is getting anywhere near them for quite some time.

Well, unless they unexpectedly get relegated to the Championship in the next couple of years...

But that's almost certainly not happening, so United will continue to be top dogs for a long, long time.

