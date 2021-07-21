Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boca Juniors are out of the Copa Libertadores after a penalty shootout loss against Atletico Mineiro.

But that’s hardly the story.

After the match, Boca players clashed with staff from the opposition as well as the police, who used tear gas in response.

Brazilian police appeared to spray the Boca side as they attempted to get into the home dressing room where match officials had sought refuge.

Boca were angry after VAR had denied them a goal for offside for the second tie in the two-legged tie.

In the first leg in Buenos Aires, Boca had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR check. And in another 0-0 draw at the Mineirao stadium, the same happened.

There were clashes between both sets of players on pitch with coaches on either side being sent off.

After the match, Boca midfielder Diego Gonzalez was asked whether the officiating played a role in the outcome.

“Without a doubt, everyone can see that. We scored a good goal, and the fact is that we deserved to win the first game as well,” he said.

“This hurts, we feel bad. Conmebol (the South American Football Confederation) need to look at the refereeing.”

Replays suggest that the offside was harsh.

But that’s no excuse for the ugly scenes we witnessed at full-time.

David Fer-var produced a Twitter thread to explain what really happened.

It’s still unknown whether any Boca players were actually detained by police but videos of the clashes suggest it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were.

One video shows Boca players Carlos Izquierdoz and Marcos Rojo fighting with security from Atletico Mineiro.

Boca players also tried to gain access to the home dressing room

Another video shows how Boca players picked up metal fences and barriers to throw.

Former Manchester United defender, Rojo, is involved once again as he uses a fire extinguisher as a weapon.

More footage shows Boca players appearing to throw up as they struggle to deal with the pepper spray deployed by the police.

And the damage could be seen with 17-year-old Atletico Mineiro player, Sávio, showing off his injuries after the clashes.

