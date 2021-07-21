Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wayne Rooney's Premier League career is the stuff of legend.

The current Derby County manager is one of the greatest footballers the English game has ever seen, a cocktail of skill, athleticism and raw passion that was almost impossible to stop.

In his prime, few Premier League defenders were able to thwart the 35-year-old, which is why Rooney's numbers are so darn good.

Rooney played 491 games in the English top-flight with Manchester United and Everton and in that time, he scored 208 goals and contributed 103 assists.

Those numbers are absolutely incredible and it's why England's record scorer will always be in the conversation to be labelled the Premier League's finest ever player.

Varane to United total agreement | The Done Deal Show (Football Terrace)

Now, if you're one of the select few who believes that Rooney is not worthy of competing against the likes of Thierry Henry and Eric Cantona, then sit back and prepared to be proven wrong.

Twitter user @CF_Comps9 has put together a quite incredible compilation of the United icon's best moments in the Premier League and it really is an absolute masterpiece.

Unsurprisingly, the video - which you can watch in full below - has gone viral on the social media platform.

Video

Imagine having a highlights reel that good for crying out loud?! Rooney really was mind-bogglingly brilliant.

But don't just take out word for it, check out some of the fan reaction to the delightful footage above...

Football fans react

Rooney really was one of a kind and as well as goals, assists and other moments of on-pitch magic, the Englishman has a plethora of accolades to his name.

The all-action forward won the Premier League on five occasions during his 13 years at United and was named in the PFA Team of the Year three times.

Rooney also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2009/10 and was voted the PFA Young Player of the Year for both the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons.

Not bad, Wayne.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

News Now - Sport News