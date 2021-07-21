Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In 1996, Nigeria made history at the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The Super Eagles became the first African nation to win a gold medal in football, beating Argentina 3-2 in a thrilling final.

That was Nigeria's second goal-filled encounter against South American opposition in the space of just four days at that year's Olympic Games.

In their semi-final match, they had to come from 3-1 down to beat a Brazil team that included the likes of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Juninho.

Nigeria's hero during that famous game was former Arsenal striker, Nwankwo Kanu.

The lanky forward netted a dramatic late equaliser to make it 3-3 and he then scored the 'Golden Goal' in extra-time to secure a 4-3 victory for the African nation.

To say it was a good day's work from Kanu would be a serious understatement and his strike that broke Brazilian hearts in second half stoppage-time was absolutely outrageous.

The legendary Jay-Jay Okocha hurled the ball into the box from a throw-in and shortly after, it arrived at Kanu's feet inside a crowed penalty area.

With his back to goal, the Nigerian striker nonchalantly flicked up the ball and deceived the 'keeper, before firing a volley into the back of the net - nutmegging a Brazilian defender in the process.

It's one of the finest goals we've ever seen in a high-pressure situation and you can check out Kanu's last-minute masterpiece below.

Kanu's incredible equaliser vs Brazil

Genius, absolute genius from Kanu. The bravery to attempt the move is one thing, but to pull it off flawlessly is nothing short of incredible and it's evidence of just how talented Kanu was.

A video on the Olympics' official YouTube channel ranks the strike from the Nigerian as the seventh-best in the history of the Games.

We feel it should be way higher and you can judge for yourself by checking out the top 10 in full below.

The 10 greatest Olympic goals

Kanu only seventh among the ten goals chosen? Not for us.

