When a Barcelona legends team meets a Real Madrid one, the pitch is likely to be full of footballing icons.

Indeed, with a friendly between the two arranged in Tel Aviv on Monday night, the likes of Rivaldo, Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos all lined up in what was a footballing exhibition.

Still, one man in particular stood out. As he always does.

To say life has been eventful for Ronaldinho since he retired would be an understatement.

Spending five months in prison after entering Paraguay with a fake passport in 2020, the 41-year-old is rarely out of the news despite having officially retired in 2018. Such is his seemingly ever-lasting popularity, the 2002 World Cup winner remains one of the most iconic sportspeople in the world.

Lining up against his great rivals, Ronaldinho delighted the crowd, enjoying the kind of reception reserved for only the most talented players to ever grace a football pitch.

The mazy dribbles, the flicks, the smile. You really do love to see it.

While the Blaugrana did eventually fall to a 3-2 loss, the Brazilian turned back the hands of time to tear through their defence and toy with those attempting to stop him, scoring a penalty in emphatic fashion.

As you can see in the YouTube video below, not even the aging process makes tackling one of only eight men to have won the World Cup, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or any easier.

A man to have inspired so many of the stars we see today, watching Ronaldinho in action will always be a pleasure.

