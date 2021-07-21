Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the resounding groan of boxing fans dying to see Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua, to be spoiled by Deontay Wilder’s need for a third bout with the “Gypsy King”, at least we will be getting two particularly good contests to sort of, kind of, not really make up for the great delay to the fight everyone wants.

Recently, it was announced that Anthony Joshua will fight Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 to be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This promises to be a classic as Usyk won heavyweight gold at the London 2012 Olympics, where coincidently Joshua won the super heavyweight title. Usyk is also undefeated in 18 fights, winning 13 by knockout. Therefore, do not expect an easy victory for Joshua.

To celebrate the announcement, we are going to look at a simulation of the up-and-coming fight on Fight Night Champion between the two.

The first round was very cagey, with both fighters being forced into the corner and landing some strong punches. In the second, Usyk was on top as he came out of his corner and landed some strong jabs before Joshua landed the first big blow, a deadly uppercut with 45 seconds of the round left.

In the third, Joshua landed a huge right hand to drop Usyk to the canvas, only for him to be up within six seconds.

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

After three rounds, Joshua was up 30-26 on the scorecard, winning the first two rounds 10-9 before winning the third 10-8.

As fighting resumed in the fourth round, Joshua seemed to be in control, landing another big blow, a left-handed undercut. Joshua was defending well until he dropped his guard slightly, allowing Uysk to land his big first punch of the bout, with a left-handed jab that placed Joshua on the canvas. The Brit, however, got up within five seconds.

In the fifth, the fight stepped up another gear, as Joshua tried to finish the fight after he was dropped by the Ukrainian in the previous round. He landed another big left-handed uppercut to drop his opponent onto the canvas for a second time. Despite this, Uysk got up even quicker than previously, within five seconds.

In the sixth round, Uysk finally landed another big punch, nearly dropping Joshua to the canvas. Uysk needed that hit after throwing more punches but not doing a great deal of damage with them during the first five rounds.

Then, all of sudden, Joshua landed a heavy round hand to the head before following up with a low body shot with his left hand to drop Uysk to the canvas for the last time.

So, it is predicted that Joshua will dominate the fight and win by knockout in the sixth round. What do you think will happen on September 25?

News Now - Sport News