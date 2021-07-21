Destiny 2 Season 15: Leaks, Release Date, Weapons, Season Pass, Exotics, Roadmap, Soft Cap And Everything We Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 will soon be on its way and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

Season 14 is currently in full flow, and lots of people are enjoying it as it has brought out wholesale changes and a bunch of new content. However with the end of this season near, many are wanting to know what will be in season 15.

Seasons has really helped keep Destiny 2 popular, and the fact that people still play it despite it being released in 2017 shows how crucial seasons are in modern gaming.

It saves companies lots of money and they can still bring out new content, and it saves fans having to buy new games.

Here is everything you need to know about season 15.

Release Date

As always, the start of a season will be when the last season ends. Season 14, also known as Season of the Splicer, should be near the end of August and many are expecting season 15 to come out on August 24th or August 25th.

Weapons

Currently at the moment, there is not a lot known about weapons, however it seems like there will be some big changes to the machine guns in the game. When we know more, we will provide you with updates.

Season Pass

The season pass has not been revealed yet, but no doubt it will involve lots of great unlockable rewards for fans to unlock as the season goes on. The rewards will be revealed when the new season comes out.

Exotics

Exotic items are the rarest items in the game, and when a new season comes out, a new exotic is released. Gamers love to collect exotics, so keep an eye on what exotics they released for the new season.

Soft Cap

In Destiny 2, the soft cap changes every season. If you are unsure on what a soft cap is, it essentially means that if you're below a level (1200 in season 14), most gear you pick up will be over your current level.

Roadmap

The roadmap has not been revealed yet for season 15, however it should be revealed in the near future. When we find out the roadmap, we will provide you with the updates right here.

Destiny 2 is a huge game, which means that the new season will be highly anticipated. We hope the developers get it right and deliver another great season for the community.

