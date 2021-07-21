Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former double F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has offered his verdict on the crash at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Drivers' championship fight has been simmering along nicely this season and in the intense heat at the British Grand Prix last weekend, things reached boiling point.

The two title protagonists came together at Copse on lap one, with Verstappen flying off into the barriers and Hamilton escaping to eventually claim victory once the Grand Prix had been restarted.

Certainly, it could be one of the most pivotal moments in the championship battle this year and, for Hakkinen, as with many other drivers past and present who have commented since, it was a pure racing incident with no-one really to blame.

Taking to Twitter, the Finn explained how he saw it, and suggested the fight between the pair is only going to increase in ferocity:

Hakkinen, of course, played a big part in one of the sport's previous iconic rivalries as he went head-to-head with Michael Schumacher in the late 90s and into 2000.

The two had huge respect for each other but also raced one another to the limit, and it appears we're in for another famous fight for the title this season between Verstappen and Hamilton.

