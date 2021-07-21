Tokyo Olympics 100m: Date, draw, venue, favourites & more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 100m is the most prestigious distance race at elite level and has long been one of the most renowned events at the Olympic Games.

Eight-time gold medallist Usain Bolt currently holds the Olympic record for the men’s competition, while US star Florence Griffth-Joyner boasts the fastest time in the women’s event.

Bolt set his record back in 2012 at the London Games, registering a time of 9.63 seconds. The women’s record has stood for far longer, with Griffith-Joyner running a 10.62 back in 1988.

This year, several of the pre-tournament favourites will be notably absent, meaning there is everything to play for in both the men and women’s competition.

Here’s a complete guide to this year’s event:

What is the Tokyo Olympics 100m?

The event is a straight line sprinting short sprinting race that has been on the Olympics athletics programme since its inauguration in 1896.

Initially, the competition was just for men but was introduced for women in 1928.

Between 1900 and 1904 it was briefly changed to a 60-metre race before reverting to the original format.

It is the shortest distance race at the Games, with the winner of both the men and women’s events considered to be the fastest people on earth.

What’s the format of the Tokyo Olympics 100m?

The event will consist of preliminaries as well as three main rounds, with 80 athletes expected to compete.

Any athletes who did not meet the qualification standard will compete in the preliminaries –– those who did start in the first round.

Following the first round, there will be semi-finals followed by a final.

When is the Tokyo Olympics 100m?

The women’s 100m is scheduled to take place between Friday, 30th July and Saturday, 31st July.

The preliminaries will start at 9am on Friday, with round one to come that evening. The semi-finals and final will then happen the following day.

Where is the Tokyo Olympics 100m being held?

Both the men and women will compete at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, which has a capacity of 68,000 and up to 80,000 with temporary seating.

Unfortunately, no fans will be able to attend the event, with Japan declaring a Covid state of emergency.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics 100m?

BBC will be covering the biggest moments from the Games, including the 100m across all their channels.

However, Eurosport are the main European rights holder. To watch you’ll need a subscription, which can be obtained through Sky, BT or Virgin.

Who are the favourites for the Tokyo Olympics 100m?

US sprinter and reigning world champion Christian Coleman was the favourite for the men’s event, but he was suspended back in October 2020 after missing a series of drug tests.

It opens up the draw completely, with Trayvon Bromell the new man to beat, having won the US Olympic trials this year.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse won three medals at Rio in 2016, including bronze in the 100m and will fancy his chances of adding to this haul at Tokyo.

Zharnel Hughes is Britain’s main hope. The 26-year-old is the European champion and made the final of the world championships in 2019.

In the women’s competition, it’s a similar story. American star Sha’Carri Richardson registered the sixth-fastest time in history at the US Olympic trials but tested positive for a substance found in marijuana.

The 21-year-old was suspended for 30 days and is therefore unable to compete this year.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will likely be the favourite now, having won two Olympic 100m gold medals and claimed four of six possible world titles since 2008.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah is the reigning Olympic champion and will also be in the mix.

But Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith should fancy her chances of a medal at Tokyo this year. The 25-year-old won 100m silver at the last world championships and is the fastest British woman in history.

Asher-Smith will also take confidence from beating both Richardson and Fraser-Pryce at a recent Diamond League meeting in Gateshead.

