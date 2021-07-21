Tokyo Olympics Day One: Team GB and Chile kick off women's football tournament

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a year-long postponement, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finally get underway today. GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that has happened so far, what's to come today, and which British athletes are competing.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

The US, Japan and Canada win opening softball games

The American and Italian softball teams took to the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium early this morning for the first sporting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The United States defeated their opponents 2-0, before hosts Japan overcame Australia 8-1. Canada beat Mexico 4-0 in the final match of the opening round. Competition took place without spectators due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Softball has returned to the Olympic programme for the first time since Beijing 2008. Japan were the gold medallists on that occasion.

Two athletes ruled out of Tokyo 2020 after positive COVID-19 tests

Chilean taekwondo player Fernanda Aguirre and Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs have been ruled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old Aguirre had been due to compete in the women's under-57 kilograms category at the Makuhari Messe on Sunday. She had returned two positive tests at the airport upon arrival in Japan.

The 31-year old Jacobs, who was to contest the women’s street skateboarding event on Monday, tested positive while at the Olympic Village.

What is coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today?

Team GB kick off women’s football tournament

Women’s football rules the roost for the remainder of the day. Team GB have kicked off against Chile in Group E, with Japan and Canada playing later in the day.

In Group F, China take on Brazil and Zambia meet the Netherlands. The US, four-time Olympic champions, will play rivals Sweden, before Australia and New Zealand conclude today’s matches.

Team GB watch

The women’s football team will be the only British athletes in action today. They are currently playing Chile in the opening match of the tournament, which can be watched on BBC Two.

The side includes Scotland’s Kim Little and Caroline Weir, while England is represented by Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Leah Williamson, Demi Stokes, Jill Scott, Fran Kirby, Ellen White, Nikita Parris and Ellie Roebuck.

Team GB took the knee before their match against Chile to highlight racial injustice in Britain and around the world. It was agreed to do so after the International Olympic Committee relaxed regulations around athlete demonstrations during the Games. The Chilean team joined the British players in taking the knee.

How can I watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

For those in the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will be broadcasting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All the big moments will be shown live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

Eurosport will also have extensive coverage across the subscription channel itself, discovery+, and the Eurosport app.

