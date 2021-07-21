Forza Horizon 5: Developers promise “largest map ever” ahead of release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 have promised that the "largest map ever" will be included in their latest creation.

Playground Games have been working alongside Microsoft to bring the gaming community the fifth mainline installation of the virtual racing game, which will be set in Mexico for the first time.

Forza has been a series that has dedicated itself to Xbox consoles only - and this one will be no exception with versions going to Xbox One and Series X/S.

That being said, fans of the series are expecting a lot from this first next-gen edition in what has been three years since Forza Horizon 4 was launched.

Because of this, the developers have issued a promise to get segments of the gaming community enthralled about the fifth game - especially when it comes to free-roam and aimlessly driving around with your friends for fun.

Forza Horizon 5 Map

Playground have made a couple of big claims ahead of the date that is circled in the diaries of fans across the globe.

Via the game's official Twitter account, they said that their fictional take on Mexico will be the "largest map ever" and have also provided the "longest highway ever" to go with it.

Gamers these days are usually might inventive when it comes to having fun away from missions, races and game modes. So for the developers to deliver on this means that players will have fun for hours in the land of extremes, high mountains and deep canyons that they will inevitably stumble upon.

While we are still a few months away from the game's release date, we are still yet to see enough of the map to truly appreciate what Playground are bringing to the table.

Despite this, these words from the developers could mean that we have the greatest Forza game ever made just on the horizon. Here's to hoping!

