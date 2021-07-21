Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Debates about who is the best boxer in the world will continue until the end of time.

In terms of “who is the best boxer in the world currently?” though, the question seems simpler, the muddy waters of living in the present can lead to some emotional thoughts.

This is because we are witnessing these gladiators earning millions for wanting to punch someone in the face, from that, we grow an emotional attachment to them.

Let’s take emotion out of this and have a look at the results.

Well, according to some people on Twitter, Anthony Joshua is the greatest heavyweight boxer at the moment and that is mainly due to his impressive resume.

talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson believes that Joshua has an “unmatched resume” before listing the fallen victims of Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz Jr and Kubrat Pulev.

Boxing Social also put out a tweet asking the question: “Does Anthony Joshua have the best resume in the heavyweight division?” before listing the majority of Joshua’s previous opponents.

There appears to be a unanimous agreement within the comments that Joshua does in fact have the best resume in heavyweight boxing, but of course, there are also some disagreeing with the statement.

Here are some of the interesting comment:

“Without doubt... followed closely by Dillian Whyte”

“On a whole, yes, but Fury has the two best wins in Klitschko and Wilder.”

“He hasn’t fought Usyk, and one of the Ruiz fights is an L, so going to go no. It says a lot about the HW division that this might be considered the best resume.”

“Within the current crop defo, Fury has won the biggest fights, but never defended a title.”

It is fair to say that although Fury’s name does get a mention in the conversation, Joshua appears to be in a league of his own currently.

Will Uysk spoil the party? I guess we will find out on September 25.

