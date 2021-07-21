Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Off the back of a killer ending to last week's show, where Samoa Joe was attacked by Karrion Kross, the former main roster star sought out revenge on the most recent episode of WWE NXT.

Samoa Joe demanded to deliver payback to NXT Champion Karrion Kross

An incensed Samoa Joe called out Karrion Kross, but Mr. Regal emerged to attempt to lower the temperature on the black-and-gold brand.

Kushida & Bobby Fish def. Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust

Kushida & Bobby Fish didn’t waste a second making their intentions clear, as they went on the attack against Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust before the opening bell.

The Diamond Mine attempted to impose their will, but Fish’s strength tipped the balance to set up the NXT Cruiserweight Champion for a submission win on Rust.

Franky Monet def. Jacy Jayne

Franky Monet was joined by Jessi Kamea in her entrance into the Capitol Wrestling Center, but it was the presence of Mandy Rose at the commentary desk that stole her attention.

Once Monet was able to refocus, the flashy Superstar planted Jacy Jayne to continue her unstoppable start on the black-and-gold brand.

Kyle O’Reilly def. Austin Theory

Austin Theory’s loudmouthed antics talked him into a match with the technical excellence of Kyle O’Reilly, but the brash Superstar kept up the trash-talking throughout the match.

O’Reilly talked last week about needing to dig deep for a killer instinct in combating his former friend Adam Cole, and the Superstar seemed to snap late in the showdown with Theory.

After an elbow laid waste to Theory, O’Reilly showed no mercy in locking in a submission long past his opponent’s tapout.

Hit Row played a smash hit for Legado del Fantasma

Santos Escobar set his sights on the NXT North American Championship and set out to put on a display against Dexter Lumis.

Lumis' disturbing presence haunted Escobar and Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza, as The Tortured Artist attempted to pull Escobar to the depths of hell under the ring. As Lumis gained steam, Wilde & Mendoza sprang into action to set up Escobar for the finishing Phantom Driver.

As the victorious Legado del Fantasma made their way up the ramp, Hit Row were waiting, and the ensuing altercation resulted in NXT North American Champion Isaiah "Swerve" Scott smashing Wilde with a guitar.

Odyssey Jones def. Andre Chase in a First-Round NXT Breakout Tournament Match

The full power of Odyssey Jones was on display against Andre Chase. Chase went high-risk with a moonsault to try and steal the win, but the imposing Jones smashed his way into the next round of the NXT Breakout Tournament with a final thunderous slam.

Drake Maverick def. LA Knight

LA Knight’s obsession with torturing Cameron Grimes led to his showdown with Drake Maverick, and it cost him in the final moments of the match as well.

As the Million Dollar Champion continually barked orders at his butler, Maverick came out fighting, and a sliding kick resulted in LA Knight smashing his head into the title to lead to the defeat.

Stunned by his loss, LA Knight went on the attack and forced Grimes to deliver the final blow to Maverick in his last act of humiliation.

Raquel Gonzalez def. Xia LI in an NXT Women’s Title Match

Xia Li showed no fear heading into her NXT Women’s Title Match with Raquel Gonzalez, and a slam of the champion into the steel steps had the challenger trending toward the upset.

Big Mami Cool shook off the attack and launched her own with a crushing moonsault off the ropes that nearly left Li unable to continue. Smelling blood in the water, Gonzalez sprang into action with an earth-shattering, one-handed powerslam that sealed the win.

Karrion Kross once again provoked Samoa Joe

The NXT Champion sends a brutal message to Samoa Joe by taking out Mr. Regal.

