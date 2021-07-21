Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have a strong recent record of commanding decent transfer fees for their youth and fringe squad players. However, when you add up the total profit that the Anfield side have pocketed from offloading their unwanted assets over the past few seasons, it really is quite impressive.

The club's sporting director Michael Edwards has continued his run of shrewd business this month, raking in more than 14m in profit from the sale of a trio of youngsters with just 17 first-team appearances between them.

Per talkSPORT, Liverpool parted company earlier this week with both Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Grujic, 25, was signed for £5m back in 2016, but struggled to make an impact on Merseyside in his five years at the club, with just 16 games to his name. He has joined Porto - where he spent last season on loan - for a fee believed to be £10.5m.

While things didn't really work out for Grujic at Liverpool, he still fared far better than Nigerian striker Awoniyi. The 23-year-old was purchased for just £400,000 in 2015. However, work permit issues meant that he never got to play a competitive game for the club. He has departed for Union Berlin, netting his former employer's a profit of £6.1m in the process.

Not only have Liverpool squeezed more than £11m in profit from Grujic and Awoniyi, but they also stand to benefit from any future transfer activity involving the pair, as both have 10% sell-on fee clauses in the deals that saw them depart the club.

Another young prospect who has left Anfield in recent weeks is goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. Like Awoniyi, the 22-year-old Polish shot-stopper never made a senior appearance for the club. That fact, though, did not stop Liverpool from obtaining a £3m fee from FC Copenhagen at the start of the month for a player they paid only £250,000 for in 2016.

As mentioned, making such profits on players who are surplus to requirements is nothing new to Liverpool. In last season's summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp's men made a reported combined profit of nearly £37m when they sold Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United (£23.5m) and Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves (£13.4m).

Other examples of sharp bargaining by Liverpool in recent times include the £16m profit they snagged when offloading Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth in 2019 and the £12.4m surplus collected when they allowed back-up goalkeeper Danny Ward to leave for Leicester in 2018.

The seven players mentioned above boast just 43 first-team appearances for Liverpool between them. Despite their fringe status, the Anfield club has managed to raise close to £80m in profit from their sales. Over the last three years, there have been some seriously good deals brokered on Merseyside.

