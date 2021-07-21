Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He has not been seen on WWE television since the WrestleMania 37 event in April 2021, and there is reportedly no word on when we can expect to see 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on WWE TV next.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there is "no timetable" from within WWE for Wyatt's return to the company, as of right now at least.

The report goes on to say that WWE sources have "remained quiet" about why Wyatt hasn't been on television as of late, but PWInsider notes that some people within WWE think that Wyatt's absence is not down to a creative issue.

For those who have asked about Bray Wyatt, who has not performed since Wrestlemania 36, PWInsider.com is told there is still no timetable for his return to active duty for the company. WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt's circumstances beyond the idea that he's being held off for a specific reason. The belief among some is that it's not a creative issue.

Bray Wyatt is being advertised locally for the August 9 episode of Monday Night Raw at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, but as always, the card is subject to change.

As noted, specific details about Bray Wyatt's absence from TV right now aren't particularly clear, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

As previously noted, Bray Wyatt was last seen on WWE TV at the WrestleMania 37 event in April. At the show, Wyatt was defeated by Randy Orton, but PWInsider notes that the original plans for the show had Bray going over.

With the exception of Wrestlemania, where he lost to Randy Orton, Wyatt has not performed in the ring since the pre-taped December 2020 Firefly Inferno bout. PWInsider.com is told the initial plan at Wrestlemania was for Wyatt to win, but it was changed that weekend to Orton going over.

